Mussoorie Traders felicitate winners of 10th Garhwal Power Lifting Championship

By Sunil Sonkar

Mussoorie, 7 Apr: The Mussoorie Traders’ Welfare Association, today, felicitated five winners of the 10th Garhwal Power Lifting Championship, here. At an event organised in the auditorium of a local hotel, Association President Rajat Aggarwal and General Secretary Jagjit Kukreja felicitated the five winners of the Garhwal Powerlifting Championship by presenting them mementos. They wished the players all the best for a bright future.

Rajat Aggarwal said that he organises various programs from time to time to encourage sportspersons. He had also established a sports club in Mussoorie to provide different types of platforms to the players to hone their talents. He said that there is no dearth of talent in Mussoorie but there is a need to give them the right direction and platform.

He added that the state government also provides training to sports persons, and is giving them jobs under various schemes. Due to this, children’s interest is increasing in sports. He declared that his endeavour is to keep the children of Mussoorie away from drugs and involve them in various types of competitions. By performing well, they were able to make the city, state and country proud.

One of those felicitated, Manan, said that to give right direction to the youth, he had opened an organisation named CrossFit in Mussoorie in 2021, where the youth are made aware about different types of sports. He said that a lot can be done in Mussoorie but today’s youth need to be given a new direction and platform.

Those felicitated today were Manan – 2 Gold/1 Silver Medals; Manish Chauhan – 2 Gold/1 Silver Medal/Overall Champion; Nitin Aswal – 2 Gold Medals/Overall Champion; Vimla Shahi – 2 Gold Medals; Armaan Singh – 1 Gold/1 Silver Medals.

Present on the occasion were Association President Rajat Aggarwal, General Secretary Jagjit Kukreja, Naginder Uniyal, Atul Aggarwal, Shiv Arora, Dan Prakash Aggarwal, Arjun Aggarwal, Sandeep Aggarwal, Joginder Singh, Rakesh Aggarwal, Sunderi, Raja, Sangita, Sagar, Sohan Singh, Anita, Jai, Abhishek, Aman, Pushpa Prakash, Akriti Prakash and many others.