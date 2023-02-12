Mussoorie Traders seek National Human Rights Commission’s intervention on NGT decision

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 10 Feb: The Mussoorie Traders’ Welfare Association has complained to the National Human Rights Commission, New Delhi, following the directions of the NGT banning drinking water supply through tankers from the Mussoorie Dhobi Ghat Lake. Due to this decision, Mussoorie’s hotels, homestays and guest houses are facing a crisis of drinking water.

Rajat Aggarwal, President of the Mussoorie Traders’ Welfare Association, said that there are 322 registered hotels, 245 registered home stays, innumerable guest houses and about 5600 consumers of the Uttarakhand Jal Sansthan in Mussoorie. He said that 14 MLD water is required in Mussoorie and Uttarakhand Jal Sansthan has only 7 MLD water available, which it gives to the consumers through connections. The remaining 7 MLD of water is made available through private water tankers from natural sources of water around Mussoorie.

Similarly, residential and commercial consumers are fully supplied with water in Mussoorie. Recently, on 12 January, the National Green Tribunal, New Delhi, imposed a ban on water supply from the lake to hotels. He said that the people of Mussoorie are indignant due to the instructions of the NGT and that not getting water is a violation of human rights. He urged the National Human Rights Commission to intervene as soon as possible and take action to protect the rights of Mussoorie residents.