Mussoorie Traders’ Welfare Assoc Elections to be held on 21 Mar

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 27 Feb: The General Body meeting of the Mussoorie Traders’ Welfare Association was held in the auditorium of the Radha Krishna Temple, here, today. The President of the association, Rajat Agarwal and General Secretary Jagjit Kukreja presented their reports on their 2-year tenure, while Treasurer Nagendra Uniyal presented the accounts, which were passed unanimously by all the members in the House.

On this occasion, the tenure of the office bearers of the Association was increased from 2 to 3 years and 21 March was fixed for the election of the President, General Secretary and Treasurer.

Election Officer Dhanprakash Aggarwal said that, on 21 March, elections would be held to these three posts of the association. Polling would be held at the Radha Krishna Temple in Mussoorie from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. After the voting, the counting and result declaration would be done on the same day. He said that the last date for nominations for all the three posts would be 13 March, the nomination papers would be scrutinised on 14 March, and the names could be withdrawn on the same day. Till 18 March, members of the association could be recruited, for which the fee would be Rs 300 per member.