“Mussoorie will elect an independent candidate”

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 28 Jan: Independent candidate for the Mussoorie seat Manish Goniyal’s election office was inaugurated here today.

Talking to reporters, Manish Goniyal said that, this time, the people of Mussoorie would teach the BJP and Congress a lesson by sending an independent to the Assembly. He promised to develop the tourist sites in Mussoorie. He claimed that his priority would be to provide employment to the youth, provide basic facilities in Mussoorie and rural areas and make women self-reliant. He alleged that nothing had been done by the former MLAs for the development of Mussoorie. MLA-LAD Funds were distributed only to the MLA’s near and dear ones. He expressed confidence that the people would make him victorious with an overwhelming number of votes.