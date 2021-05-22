Mussoorie Women’s Cong pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 21 May: Women Congress workers paid tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary, here, today. The event was organised by the Mahila Congress following the Covid rules at the Company Garden. Congress workers paid floral tribute to Rajiv Gandhi’s portrait under the leadership of Mahila Congress President Jasbir Kaur.

On this occasion, Jasveer Kaur also distributed masks and sanitisers to the people and urged them to follow Covid protocols. She claimed that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was the creator of a new India, who brought the information revolution in the country and took it to the world level in the field of technology. He gave youth the right to vote and brought the Panchayati State Act. The 73rd and 74th amendments were introduced in the constitution to strengthen local bodies and panchayats.

Present on this occasion were Meena, Sheela, Sona, Var Dei, Manju, Rekha, Abhishek, Suresh, Raghuveer, Bharat, Dinesh, Sourav, Pancham, Jagpal and others.