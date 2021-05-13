Mussoorie’s doctor-couple Sanons pay their debt to Landour Hospital

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 13 May: Mussoorie’s famed doctor-couple, Venu and Sunil Sanon, have done it again. Their Divine Light Trust today donated a “Respirator-Bi-PAP life-saving Unit” to the Covid Care Unit of Landour’s Government Community Hospital. Years ago, the couple had worked at this hospital for the combined salary of Rs 1100, then a princely sum.

Dr Venu offered symbolic prayers in order to invoke ‘Shakti’ before she handed over the Unit to Abhinav Shah, a trainee IAS officer from the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration. The Trust donated a sum of Rs 80,000 toward the cost of the Unit. Its remaining cost came from an anonymous woman donor from Dehradun. The couple had returned to Mussoorie three months ago after spending nearly 14 months in the USA with their children and grandchildren.

“This donation is the result of perfect teamwork,” Dr Sanon was quick to clarify. It would have been an impossible task without the proactive role played by Mussoorie’s young and dynamic SDM, Manish Kumar. The local administration too worked on war footing. The Government Community Hospital in Landour is headed by Dr Pradip Rana supported by other doctors such as Dr Khajan Chauhan (Intensive Care Unit), Dr Yatindra, Dr Meeta Srivastava, Dr Pangti, et al. The Landour Hospital is well equipped with 19 oxygen and five ICU beds. Dr Sanon feels confident that the infrastructure at the Community Hospital would be upgraded in the coming days. He also said that plans are afoot to set up a water distillation plant there.

Incidentally, Sanons are not the only ones doing such philanthropy deeds. Many other Mussoorians like Sandeep Sahni, Rajat Kapur, Sanjay Gupta, Rajat Agarwal and Matri Shakti are extending their help by way of providing meals to the patients. Both, the St George’s College and the Savoy Hotel, too, have joined this charitable initiative. “Mussoorie’s citizens are united in their battle against the spreading Covid-19 pandemic,” Dr Sunil added.