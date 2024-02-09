My First African Escapade – 2

All Around the World with the Most Travelled Indian

By Nitin Gairola

One evening long ago at Mumbai’s Juhu Beach, my partner Richa asked me what comes right after the Arabian Sea when looking west towards the setting sun. I told her it was Africa and there was nothing else in between but water. And after that we just wanted to go to Africa.

So, continuing from last Sunday’s article on my first African escapade, we had booked six back to back safaris during our three day stay at the Masai Mara Natural Reserve in the far south-west of Kenya. Each safari brought something new as the best part of wildlife viewing is that there are no repetitions.

Every day is new and every safari is just as exciting as the last with the odd bad ones here and there, but definitely none on this trip. The sheer profusion of wild things at the Mara ensured not a single dull moment. The game reserve’s highlight is the wildebeest crossing of the Mara River in July-August, when hungry crocodiles lie in wait and almost invariably a carnage ensues when the wildebeest cross the river en masse.

These grass grazers go by safety in numbers and so the majority end up crossing the river safe and sound but there are a few unfortunate ones that fall victim and get caught in the unforgiving jaws of the prehistoric beast that is the crocodile.

The Mara was pure safari magic, like I had never had before but after many more encounters with animals big and small, the predators and their prey, the giant plant eaters, the birds and all, it was time to leave Masai Mara for another national park called Nakuru, which is essentially a lake surrounded with lush vegetation and in it are the homes of countless animals, with its most famous resident being the flamingo that can paint the sky or the lake red with their flamboyant plumage. All you have to do is watch the Hollywood classic called ‘Out of Africa’ to get a sense of the sight you can witness, and the dry months of July-August-September are considered the best of it.

The rest of the wildlife at the lake was phenomenal as well. We saw the greatest gathering of rhinos in this trip here at Nakuru, besides seeing many other ungulates (large hoofed mammals) such as giraffes, hippos, zebras and more. But the lake is primarily known for birds stealing the show, and for me that were the peculiar beaked pelicans which I absolutely loved. There were a lot of large menacing looking storks, too, one of which was gorging on the leg of a large mammal.

We had two amazing safaris at Lake Nakuru and then it was time to bid adieu to this wildlife wonderland as well. And just like that our Kenya adventure was drawing to a close. But this trip had me wanting more of wildlife viewing and also learning more about these magnificent subjects that I had photographed. I think this was that defining trip which made me realise that nature and wildlife is what I would chase in this life, not just one random country after another. So, after seeing the world, whenever anyone asks me ‘which is your favourite country or trip?’, I honestly answer ‘I don’t have any favourite, since every place is special and unique’. But if there were just one place I would return to as a last wish, then it would be Kenya and ‘The Mara’.

(Nitin Gairola is from Dehradun and has travelled the natural world more than almost any Indian ever. He has set world travel records certified by India Book of Records, has written for Lonely Planet, and holds National Geographic conservation certifications. He is also a senior corporate executive in an MNC and in his early days, used to be a published poet as well. More than anything else, he loves his Himalayan home.)