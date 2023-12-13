‘Naak’ staged at ‘The Great Mountain Theatre Festival’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 12 Dec: KSM Film Productions and FLO Uttarakhand in association with NZCC Patiala and Pancham Ved Creation Charitable Trust have organised ‘The great Mountain Theatre Festival’, an event to revive theatre in Dehradun at the Olympus High Auditorium.

The Chief Guest today was Prakash, an independent filmmaker – Kritika Production and JIRHUL Collective – and the Guest of Honour, Vishal Sawan from Prayas Jagrukta Manch, Assistant Professor at Drona BEd College Dehradun.

The programme commenced with a welcome speech by Olympus Managing Director Dr Kunal Shamshere Malla.

The highlight of the event was the play, ‘Naak’, a family comedy which addresses a social issue, directed by Martina Medhi. The play is written in Hindi. The Director of the play, Martina Medhi, an alumna of Bhartendu Academy of Dramatic Arts, Lucknow, is a versatile theatre practitioner and co- founder of Kala Rangmanch Performing Arts Centre. The Chief Guest also addressed the gathering.

The event culminated with a vote of thanks by the FICCI FLO Chairperson, Dr Anuradha Pundeer Malla.