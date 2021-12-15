Nadda to flag off BJP’s Vijay Sankalp Yatra from Haridwar: Kaushik

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun/Haridwar, 14 Dec: Addressing a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Jwalapur (Haridwar) constituency, BJP State President Madan Kaushik said that Party President JP Nadda would come to Haridwar on 17 December and offer prayers at Ganga Ghat at Pantdweep.

On 18 December, he would flag off BJP’s Vijay Sankalp Yatra for Garhwal region, while Union Minister Anurag Thakur would do so for Kumaon on the same day.