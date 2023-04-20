NAFED Bazaar inaugurated at FRI

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 Apr: AS Rawat, Director General, Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE), in the presence of Dr Renu Singh, Director, Forest Research Institute (FRI), Rajbir Singh, Managing Director, NAFED, and other Senior Forest Officials from FSI, WII, FRI and IGNFA, inaugurated a new “NAFED Bazaar” retail store in the campus of Forest Research Institute (FRI), here, today.

NAFED has valuable experience in providing essential items of daily need to consumers through its network of stores across India. The NAFED Bazaar at FRI premises is a unique initiative that will significantly boost its retail presence in Uttarakhand.

The NAFED Bazaar will enhance the availability of premium quality products at affordable prices for the residents of FRI Campus. The residents can also avail of NAFED Bazaar’s home delivery services to get these premium quality products delivered to their doorstep.

With the inauguration of NAFED Bazaar, the residents at the FRI campus will now have easy access to NAFED Brand’s extensive product range, which includes ODOP products (One District One Product) developed under the PM FME Scheme of MoFPI, organic products promoted by NAFED, in addition to a wide range of Millets based products being promoted by NAFED. The Millet-based products are being procured from various Millet Startup Organisations across the country.

NAFED now has its presence at two prestigious locations in Uttarakhand, with NAFED Bazaar, FRI, being an addition to the NAFED Bazaar located at LBSNAA, Mussoorie.