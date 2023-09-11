Nagar Nigam to launch drive to destroy dengue mosquito larvae

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 9 Sep: Dehradun Municipal Corporation (Dehradun Nagar Nigam ) has decided to work against spread of dengue on a war footing. In this regard, Mayor Sunil Uniyal Gama and the Municial Commissioner finally held a meeting with the Municipal Corportators and discussed with them ways to work against the spread of Dengue which has been spreading rapidly in Dehradun in past few weeks. There has been a demand and discussion to hold meetings with the Municipal Corporators on how to carry on the drive against Dengue since few weeks, but the meeting could materialise only today. Mayor Sunil Uniyal Gama chaired a meeting of the corporators of all the municipal wards in the Municipal Corporation Board meeting hall. The main agenda of the meeting was “ Dengue Prevention” and standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to prevention of dengue , which should be strictly followed.

It was informed in the meeting that the Municipal Corporation has claimed that it is ensuring fogging by dividing the entire Dehradun area at sector level, while it is also carrying out the process of destroying larvae sector wise with the help of its teams. At the same time, it was also informed that pamphlets containing material to create greater awareness in respect of Dengue are being distributed by the municipal corporation among the general public through autos.

It was announced in the meeting that now large scale campaigns will also be run to destroy dengue larvae through big tankers. On the other hand, cooperation of Anganwadi workers and ASHA sisters will also be taken in this drive against dengue . In the meeting, Mayor Sunil Uniyal Gama provided 5 litres of larva destroying pesticide to each ASHA worker of Dehradun metropolis. The ASHA workers will be required to go door-to-door to create awareness among the people.

Mayor Sunil Uniyal Gama called upon all the corporators to keep special focus on their respective areas, make the regional public aware on the issues related to dengue and mark their public places on the presence of mosquito larvae in their area so that the larvae growing in the area can be destroyed immediately. While fogging will be done by big vehicles on the main roads, regular fogging will be done through separate smaller vehicles in each street and lane. Apart from this, Gama also announced that he himself will reach various wards and personally inspect the works of fogging, cleaning and destroying larvae of each area.

Gama also requested all the residents of Dehradun that to exercise some caution and not allow water to accumulate in buckets, old tubs and tyres of our houses, then we will fight strongly against dengue . You can remember that dengue mosquito breeds in clean water. We should not allow water to accumulate anywhere.

Municipal Commissioner Manuj Goyal, Municipal Health Officer Dr Avinash Khanna, Additional Municipal Commissioner Gopal Ram Binwal and corporators were present in the meeting.