Nalini Seth passes away

Dehradun, 28 Jan: According to Lt Colonel BM Thapa (Retd), Senior Vice President of Dehradun Ex-Servicemen League & Sanyukt Nagrik Sangthan, that Nalini Seth (84), wife of the late Brigadier BM Seth (Madras Engineers Group) left for her heavenly abode on 26 January at MH, Dehradun.

Thapa described her as ‘an affectionate lady who always took active part in all social welfare activities of Doon Valley’.

Brig BM Seth, a very senior Sapper officer of the 4 December, 1954, batch and resident of Indira Nagar Colony had passed away some years ago.

Their only son, Pankaj Seth, arrived from abroad on 28 January and her body was donated to the Shri Gururam Rai Institute of Medical & Health Sciences, as per her last wishes, after a prayer meeting at her residence. All ranks of the Doon Ex-Servicemen fraternity have conveyed their heartfelt condolences.