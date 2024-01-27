Nanhi Dunya celebrates Ayodhya ‘Pran Pratishtha’ with rally, workshops

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Jan: On the occasion of the “Pran Pratishtha” in Ayodhya, a weeklong celebration was held in Nanhi Dunya, here, by children, volunteers and teachers.

Children of Nanhi Dunya, in association with ‘The Pearl Charitable Society’, participated in a rally to welcome Lord Ram. On Sunday morning, children, volunteers and teachers gathered and the march proceeded towards the Shiv Mandir, Jakhan. Many children were dressed like Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, and Hanuman. Children were engrossed with the joyful activities including dancing, singing and repeating chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’. On their way towards the Shiv Mandir, people at different locations were seen distributing ‘Prasadam’. At the Shiv Mandir, they were welcomed with showering of flower petals.

A day before this, workshops were conducted at which children were explained the virtues of Lord Ram by narrating stories so that they can understand the meaning of Maryada Purshottam.

The highlight of the event was the performance by the students of ‘Rangshala’, a grand performance of dance which depicted the story of Lord Hanuman and how he helped in attaining the victory of Lord Rama over Lankesh, which was choreographed by Satvika.

The auspicious week ended up filling participants with huge positive energy and lessons of living in togetherness, integrity, forgiveness, sincerity and humility, and compassion, care in dealing with everyone and embracing one and all irrespective of caste, creed and colour. Volunteers and teachers Cherry Sharma, Alka, Sakshi, Purnima, Bhavika, Akansha, Rekha, and Shivani accompanied the children.