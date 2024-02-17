Nanhi Dunya celebrates Basant Panchami with Saraswati worship

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 14 Feb: On the occasion of Basant Panchami the tale of Ma Saraswati was told to the children by Kiran Ulfat Goyal (Chief Promoter, Nanhi Dunya), here, today.

The teachers shared thoughts about the significance of Basant Panchami, which marks the arrival of spring, and also about Goddess Saraswati, who symbolises creative energy and power in all their forms.

Saraswati mantras were chanted by children and a drawing workshop was conducted by Satvika Goyal, in which all the children drew images of Maa Saraswati. Children and teachers prayed to the Goddess of knowledge and wisdom to bless them.

They also discussed the first Saraswati temple situated at ‘Basar’ village in Telangana, which is made of white marble near River Godavari. The idol of Maa Saraswati is four feet high. The speciality of this temple is that from each pillar can be heard the ‘Sargam’ or seven notes of ‘swara’.

It was reiterated that Nanhi Dunya is all about togetherness and harmony. A speech was delivered by 8 year old Tanzim, who expressed his views very confidently. Describing the significance of the yellow colour, he admired the Sun which gives energy to all the living beings and its rays bless people every day. Akshat Chauhan, a special child, read different stories on the subject of wisdom to everyone in Hindi. The ceremony ended with distribution of yellow sweet saffron rice as Prasadam.