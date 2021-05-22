Narendra Singh Bhandari will be remembered for contribution to education

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 May: Veteran Congress leader Narendra Singh Bhandari will be remembered for his contribution to the education sector of Uttarakhand

Narendra Singh Bhandari, former Education Minister of Uttarakhand and senior Congress leader, left breathed his last at his Balbhadarpur residence in Kotdwar. Narendra Singh Bhandari served as Education Minister in the ND Tiwari Government from 2002 to 2007.

An illustrious politician, Narendra Singh Bhandari is known for his exemplary contribution to the education sector of Uttarakhand. He is known for having set up the maximum number of Inter Colleges in the hill state. The veteran leader played a decisive role in the politics of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh for close to five decades.

Born on 7 May, 1932, in Nisadi village, Narendra Singh Bhandari started his political career in Congress under the guidance of legendary leader Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna. He learnt the art and science of politics from Bahuguna and carried forward his illustrious legacy.

CM Tirath Singh Rawat, Minister of Environment and Forests Dr Harak Singh Rawat, Mayor Hemlata Negi and former Minister Surendra Singh Negi extended their condolences and prayed for the peace of the departed soul.