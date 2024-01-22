Narendra Singh Negi, DR Purohit launch book ‘Tiloga Ki Vedna aur Teelu Ka Shaurya’

SP Mamgain’s book launched at Doon Library & Research Centre
By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 20 Jan: Well known theatre personality and founder of Meghdoot Natya Sanstha, SP Mamgain’s latest book “Tiloga Ki Vedna Aur Teelu Ka Shaurya” was released at a function held at and under the aegis of Doon Library and Research Centre, here today. The book was released by Sangeet Natak Akademi Award winner Prof DR Purohit and leading folk singer and poet of Uttarakhand, Narendra Singh Negi.
Speaking on this occasion, Narendra Singh Negi, who is a cult figure in Garhwali music Industry, described author SP Mamgain as a theatre personality who is completely dedicated to theatre and has a unique style of his own. Negi further observed that Mamgain is a theatre master of repute many of whose disciples have earned a big name for themselves in the audio visual world.
Dr DR Purohit, who is currently, Adjunct Professor at Folk Art Performance Centre of HNB Garhwal Central University, observed that SP Mamgain is especially known for bringing perfection to the drama. His work has made significant contribution to the theatre world.
While introducing the topic, Garhwali poetess Bina Benjwal threw light in detail about both the plays written by Mamgai which were launched today. She stated that these plays were based on the environment of Uttarakhand Himalayas.
Famous cultural activist and writer Dr Nandkishore Hatwal, who was a special guest on this occasion, noted in his address, that the stories of Tiloga and Teelu are very special and said that no significant work on these characters had been done till date. All previous attempts to write in detail about these characters remained incomplete and not very impressive. However, Mamgain has captured the characters perfectly and his script will prove to be boon and source of great information for future generations. The inheritance has been handed over.
History scholar Dr Yogesh Dhasmana said that in today’s times, staging plays has become a very challenging task. In such a situation, it is very pleasant to see that that people like Mamgai are keeping the theatre alive.
In the end, it was the turn of the author and theatre personality SP Mamgain to throw light on his plays. He also narrated some incidents of his Rang Karma Yatra and he also thanked Chief Guest and Prof DR Purohit who was chairing the session and also Ranu Bisth from Samay Sakshya Publishers who have published these plays. The programme was moderated by senior journalist Dinesh Shastri.
Chandrashekhar Tiwari, Programme Associate of Doon Library welcomed the visitors. Earlier, during the programme, some excerpts from both the plays were acted out by many artists, which was thoroughly enjoyed by the audience. Some songs prepared for the play Teelu Rauteli were also rendered on the occasion.
Several cultural activists, folk artists, writers, litterateurs, young readers and theatre artists from Doon University including Surendra Sajwan, Shailendra Nautiyal, Shiv Joshi, Amar Kharbanda, Ramakant Benjwal, Dr Sunil Kumar Saxena, Nicholas Hofland, Pushpalata Mamgain, Ramakant Bainjwal and a large number of young readers including artists were also present on the occasion.