Narendra Singh Negi, DR Purohit launch book ‘Tiloga Ki Vedna aur Teelu Ka Shaurya’

SP Mamgain’s book launched at Doon Library & Research Centre

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Jan: Well known theatre personality and founder of Meghdoot Natya Sanstha, SP Mamgain’s latest book “ Tiloga Ki Vedna Aur Teelu Ka Shaurya ” was released at a function held at and under the aegis of Doon Library and Research Centre, here today. The book was released by Sangeet Natak Akademi Award winner Prof DR Purohit and leading folk singer and poet of Uttarakhand, Narendra Singh Negi .

Speaking on this occasion, Narendra Singh Negi , who is a cult figure in Garhwali music Industry, described author SP Mamgain as a theatre personality who is completely dedicated to theatre and has a unique style of his own. Negi further observed that Mamgain is a theatre master of repute many of whose disciples have earned a big name for themselves in the audio visual world.

Dr DR Purohit , who is currently, Adjunct Professor at Folk Art Performance Centre of HNB Garhwal Central University, observed that SP Mamgain is especially known for bringing perfection to the drama. His work has made significant contribution to the theatre world.

While introducing the topic, Garhwali poetess Bina Benjwal threw light in detail about both the plays written by Mamgai which were launched today. She stated that these plays were based on the environment of Uttarakhand Himalayas.

Famous cultural activist and writer Dr Nandkishore Hatwal, who was a special guest on this occasion, noted in his address, that the stories of Tiloga and Teelu are very special and said that no significant work on these characters had been done till date. All previous attempts to write in detail about these characters remained incomplete and not very impressive. However, Mamgain has captured the characters perfectly and his script will prove to be boon and source of great information for future generations. The inheritance has been handed over.

History scholar Dr Yogesh Dhasmana said that in today’s times, staging plays has become a very challenging task. In such a situation, it is very pleasant to see that that people like Mamgai are keeping the theatre alive.