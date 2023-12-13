Narinder Jit Singh Bindra receives ‘Global Indian Conclave Award 2023’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 12 Dec: It was a matter of great pride for Narinder Jit Singh Bindra, Chairman, Shri Hemkunt Sahib Management Trust, and former Chairman, Uttarakhand Commission for Minorities, to be amongst the nominees for the Global Indian Conclave Awards 2023 held at Hotel Shangri La, New Delhi.

The jury chose him for the award in the social service category, which was presented to him by Nitin Gadakari, Union Minister for Surface and Road Transport.

The jury, which was chaired by Lt General KJ Singh (Retd), chose Bindra from the many nominees for the award.

Bindra, while accepting the award thanked Minister Nitin Gadakari for the ropeway to Kedarnath and Hemkunt Sahib on behalf of the citizens of Uttarakhand and requested for an early commissioning of the two.

Bindra, who raised the benchmark and was appreciated by all for the work done by him during his tenure as Chairman of the Minorities Commission, is now appreciated by pilgrims from all over the world for the changes and development done by him for the yatra to Shri Hemkunt Sahib. He is also instrumental in taking up many other projects for philanthropy including feeding almost 4000 people daily at AIIMS, Rishikesh.

It is a proud moment for the state to have one of its citizens receive this prestigious award.