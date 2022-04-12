Nation owes much to pioneering Surveyors: Gov

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 10 Apr: Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) participated in a programme organised on the occasion of National Survey Day at the Survey of India, here, today.

On the occasion, the Governor felicitated Kamala Rawat, the fifth generation descendant of the great surveyor, Pandit Nain Singh. Addressing the gathering, the Governor said that the contribution of great surveyors like Pandit Nain Singh, Kishan Singh, Kinthup and Radhanath Sarkar could not be forgotten, especially today when the whole country is celebrating the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. The great surveyors did remarkable survey work in the 18th century in difficult geographical conditions, without resources and in the face various challenges. Their contribution is the basis of the present and the future. National Survey Day is an opportunity to remember these distinguished ancestors and express gratitude to them.

The Governor recalled that the day the great trigonometric survey was started is celebrated as National Survey Day. He said that, today, monitoring and efficient management of earthquakes, landslides, floods and epidemics is being done using geospatial tools and technology. India had come a long way in the field of survey. But the ancestors had to face many problems due to lack of resources.

The Governor declared that, today, there is need to encourage the use of artificial intelligence, modernisation, transformation and latest technologies in the field of survey. The field of mapping is challenging. Schemes like Clean Ganga and National Hydrology Project run by Survey of India show how technology is being used by this great organisation to improve the lives of the common people.

Surveyor General of India Sunil Kumar, Deputy Surveyor General of India Nitin Joshi, senior officers of Indian Forest Service and officers of Survey of India were present on this occasion.