Nation & party paramount for BJP workers: Dhami

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun 6 Apr: Addressing BJP workers at a local wedding point on GMS Road on the occasion of BJP’s Foundation Day, today, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the party runs on the principle of nation first, organisation, second, and individual, last. He asserted that the dreams of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay and Atal Bihari Vajpayee were being fulfilled at present under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Today was the 42nd Anniversary of the BJP. Dhami said that the BJP is a political party representing all sections of society and fulfilling the aspirations of the people. “It is beyond any doubt that the country is progressing rapidly in every field under the leadership of the Prime Minister,” he asserted. “The party has always followed the principle of completing every task with discipline.”

Recalling former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Chief Minister Dhami said that Uttarakhand was formed with his blessings. Now, it is on the path of development under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Working wholeheartedly, serving the public interest had been the top priority for the party leaders and the workers, he asserted. The Chief Minister added that, for the overall development of Uttarakhand, many resolutions had been taken with the formation of the new government in the state. The state government would work with determination and transparency. Instructions had been given to the officers to pay special attention to simplification, solution and disposal. The priority would always be to ensure reach of the services of government and administration to the person standing last in the queue.

BJP leaders, including general secretaries, local cabinet ministers, local party MLAs including MLA Vinod Chamoli were present on the occasion.