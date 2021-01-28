Nation proved itself during Covid pandemic: Dr Kamal Ghanshala

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 26 Jan: Graphic Era Group celebrated Republic Day with great fervour. President of Graphic Era Group Prof (Dr) Kamal Ghanshala unfurled the flag. He said that, despite the Covid-19 crisis, the nation had progressed and proved its capabilities on the global front, which made every Indian proud. Addressing the students and faculty members, he said that during this pandemic, Graphic Era set up a quarantine centre in its premises, distributed relief items on a large scale and created awareness among the people. This dedication of the university helped students become responsible and sensitive citizens of the nation. Graphic Era had set an example with not even a single day of students going waste. Instead, it established new placement records and made new discoveries in the field of science and technology.

Chancellor Dr RC Joshi, Vice Chancellor Dr Rakesh Kumar Sharma, and Vice Chancellor, Graphic Era Hill University, Prof (Dr) Sanjay Jasola also addressed the gathering. Major General OP Soni addressed the gathering in Graphic Era Hill University and said that even during the difficult Covid situation, Graphic Era continued its efforts in the field of education and research thereby helping society and setting an example for others.

Registrar of Graphic Era Hill University, Captain Himanshu Dhulia also expressed his thoughts on Republic Day. A cash prize of Rs 51,000 was given to the NCC cadets for their spectacular parade. Rs 11,000 cash prize was given to Hemant Singh, student of MBA, Graphic Era Hill University, for his patriotic songs. Himani Binjola Tiwari coordinated the event.