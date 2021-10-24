National Architecture Award won by Doon’s Malvika Ahuja Architects

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Oct: Malvika Ahuja Architects, an Architecture firm based in Doon, has been adjudged winner for it entry, “Centre for Imagination”, for Woodstock School at India’s Best Design Awards 2021.

The Centre of Imagination, as the name represents, was a project conceived as an edifice for innovative, inspiring, 21st century learning. The project focuses on inspiring young people to discover that there is far more within them than they think, to discover their grand passion in life and to explore what it means to live from a strong sense of vocation. When the imagination is set free, the horizons of possibility are infinite.

IBDA are the first to recognise design studios for their professional work, business practices and transparency. IBDA celebrates the best, most creative, well managed and professional design projects done in India. IBDA has been initiated by Design India Magazine and the forthcoming issue shall feature the categories and awards.

The criteria for evaluating an entry for IBDA is strong conceptualisation, unique value proposition, purposeful, engaging, compelling and clearly communicated projects that are compatible and sensitive to the long term impact on society.

The Jury comprised over 20 Architects, Designers and Town Planners of national repute. The annual event of Design India Show Awards ceremony was held virtually today and honoured Malvika Ahuja Architects.