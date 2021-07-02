National Doctors’ Day is reminder of service during Covid-19

By Dr Arti Luthra

As the world sails through the high tide of the Covid-19 pandemic, the times have been challenging for health care professionals on a daily basis. While India celebrates 1 July as National Doctors’ Day, as doctors, all we remind ourselves is that the pandemic has been an opportunity as well – to serve and heal more people.

Ever since the Novel Coronavirus struck, doctors and healthcare providers have witnessed cases that have been amongst the most complicated ones in their entire medical career, with the virus scare along side. Healthcare workers on the job day and night across the country have emerged as the frontline force in combating the virus that has claimed so many lives and infected millions across the country.

Being infected, losing your loved ones or bearing the mental, physical or financial trauma – is not the end of the world. Despite the fact that the pandemic has been hard on doctors and paramedics too, we, as doctors stand by you – tall and supportive. With the constantly reset body clocks and erratic work schedules, there are times we get overwhelmed when someone just asks – are you okay?

While there is an anticipation of the third wave, the best one can do is get vaccinated and follow the basic Covid guideline by wearing masks, maintaining social distance, sanitisation and avoiding crowds. This way you are helping everyone around. And, yes, avoid negativity, avoid judging frontline workers – and play your part towards fighting this pandemic – together.

(Dr Arti Luthra is Consultant ObGyn & Director,

Luthra Maternity & Infertility Centre)