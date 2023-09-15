‘National Hindi Day’ celebrated at Patanjali University

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

HARIDWAR, 14 Sep: On the occasion of National Hindi Day, various programmes were organised by the faculty members and students of Patanjali University, here, today.

Patanjali University has always given emphasis on the use of the mother tongue, Hindi, in the workplace including during training.

Chief Guest and Dean of the Research Faculty, Dr Manoj Kumar Pataria said, “We feel proud to speak and work in Hindi. We express our feelings in this language, hence we need to do special work on its development and research.”

On this occasion, the Chief Advisor of the university, Dr KNS Yadav said that the propagation of the Hindi language is necessary for the true service of Mother India.

Vice-Chancellor of the University, Swami Arshadev said that, to protect and respect the culture, it is necessary to give special respect to Hindi and Sanskrit languages.

Swami Parmarth Dev, Chief Central In-charge of Bharat Swabhiman (Trust), threw light in detail on the contribution of Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna in providing impetus to the Hindi language.

The great revolutionary and timeless poets of Hindi literature were remembered and the students wrote poems on prominent poets and their compositions were presented. On this occasion, the guests present were welcomed by presenting Ayurvedic plants.

The function was successfully conducted by Dr Nivedita and university students Achal, Gargav and Harish.

The Dean of the Faculty of Education, Prof VK Katiyar, Dean of Yoga Science Prof Om Narayan Tiwari, Dean of the Faculty of Naturopathy Dr Toran Singh, Controller of Examinations Dr Arvind Kumar and professors, Karmayogis, researchers and students of the university were present.