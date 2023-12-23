National Level Intellectual Property Yatra Prog concludes in Doon

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 Dec: A National Level Intellectual Property (IP) Yatra Programme was organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) with the support of the Office of the Development Commissioner, MSME, Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, at Hotel Madhuban, here, today.

The event was addressed by Dr Rajendra Dobhal, Vice Chancellor, SRHU. He underlined the importance of scouting ideas and converting them into a product and, finally, commercialising and protecting it. He highlighted that there is a lack of scientific knowledge in society and this is the reason for fewer innovation and discoveries in India. Clinical trials are at sub-zero level in the country and the need of the hour is to build a complete ecosystem for IPR promotion and development.

Dr Asha Kapoor, Independent Agriculture Consultant, highlighted the role of IPR in Agriculture and also explained the importance of breeders’ rights in agriculture. She highlighted that Uttarakhand has recently added 18 products under GI tags.

Dr Sanjay Aggarwal, Dean, Dolphin University, apprised the participants that an innovative idea can take business forward and ideas should only be shared once they have been protected from being copied by others.

Dr Rajeev Kurele, Associate Professor, Faculty of Ayurveda, Uttarakhand Ayurved University & Expert Member, ASU Drug Licence Panel, Government of Uttarakhand, highlighted the importance and role of IPR in the AYUSH sector and the huge business opportunity for budding entrepreneurs in the herbal sector.

The programme was chaired by Hemant Kochhar, Chairman, Uttarakhand State Chapter, PHDCCI. Dr HP Kumar, Advisor, PHDCCI, was among those present, along with Kanchan Zutshi, Director, PHDCCI, and Vishal Kala, Resident Director, PHDCCI.

Vasant Chandra and Prem Veer Singh from United and United also spoke on enforcement of Intellectual Property Rights and consequences of IP infringement in India.

The technical session was followed by a Helpdesk Camp at which the IP experts resolved the queries of MSMEs and Start-ups and discussed their queries in detail.

The programme was attended by MSMEs, Start-ups and students from various universities.