National medalist will get free education in Graphic Era

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 July: Graphic Era University will give free education to all the national and international medalists. The petition has been invited for the same. Graphic Era has always increased the morale of players. Chairman, Graphic Era Group of Institutions, Prof (Dr) Kamal Ghanshala announced this today.

Players who will win medal at national level and international players will be given free education . Seats will be reserved in every course in both the Universities.

Chairman Dr Ghanshala has announced to provide an amount of Rs. 3 Lakh to student of BA (hons) Psychology, Jay Singh every year. Jay Singh won Bronze medal in World Indoor Archery Championship last year. He is preparing for Asian games now and dreams of making India proud.

Earlier, Graphic Era rewarded Lakshay Sen with an amount of Rs 11 Lakh for winning Gold medal in Asian Junior Badminton Championship and will be provided with Rs 10 Lakh every year for preparations.

Vandana Kataria, the player who took the Indian women’s hockey team to great heights by performing brilliantly in the Olympics, was also given a cash prize of Rs 11 lakh by the Graphic Era Deemed University.