National Pharmacovigilance Week celebrated by SGRRIM&HS Dept of Pharmacology

Dehradun, 21 Sep: The Department of Pharmacology, Shri Guru Ram Rai Institute of Medical & Health Sciences, celebrated National Pharmacovigilance Week, today, in the College Auditorium to spread awareness on Adverse Drug Reaction Monitoring and Reporting.

The programme was inaugurated by Principal, Shri Guru Ram Rai Institute of Medical & Health Sciences, Dr Yashbir Dewan, Registrar, Guru Ram Rai University, Dr. Deepak Sahni, Coordinator, Shri Guru Ram Rai University, Dr RP Singh, Vice Principals Dr Puneet Ohri and Dr Lalit Kumar, Prof and Head, Department of Pharmacology, Doon Medical College, Dr Sanjay Gaur, and and Head, Department of Pharmacology, Dr MA Beg.

While addressing the gathering, Dr MA Beg highlighted the significance of National Pharmacovigilance Week. He said that all over India this week is celebrated from 17 to 23 September to get maximum cases of Adverse Drug Reactions reported to the National Pharmacovigilance Centre located at Ghaziabad. The final goal of this programme is to enhance the reporting culture and safe use of medicines leading to better patient care. A sensitisation program was also conducted and the importance of Adverse Drug Reaction monitoring was explained by Dr Beg. He said that Adverse Drug Reactions (ADRs) are one of the leading causes of mortality and morbidity in patients. This would in turn promote rational use of medicines which would ultimately reduce harm to patients and improve public health.

Department of Pharmcology, SGRRIM&HS, has an active Adverse Drug Reaction Monitoring Centre which uploads Adverse Drug Reaction (ADR) Reports on a monthly basis received from Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital, which is the teaching hospital of the Institute, through software called Vigiflow. The Adverse Drug Reaction Monitoring Centre comprises Coordinator Dr MA Beg, Deputy Coordinator Dr Shalu Bawa and Pharmcovigilance Associate Bipin Prakash Tamta.

The MBBS students of 2020 batch participated in a Poster Competition and Role Play organised on the theme of Encouraging Reporting of Adverse Drug Reactions. Group Eight was the winning team in the poster competition which consisted of Samridhi Jaiswal, Shivangi Johari, Pushkar Jain, Chaynika Chitrak, Priyanshi Agarwal, Manveen Kaur Anand and Vasu Dhar. The judges for the Poster Competition were Dr Vinita Gupta, Dr JP Sharma, Dr Jagdish Rawat and Dr Sulekha Nautiyal.

The department team that organised the event consisted of Prof Dr Hitender Kumar, Prof Dr Shalu Bawa, Assistant Prof Dr Chavi Jain, Senior Residents Dr Gauri Mittal and Dr Shruti Malhotra.

The programme was attended by more than 200 participants consisting of Deans, HODs, faculties, doctors and students of all the institutions of Shri Guru Ram Rai University.