National Skiing Championship likely soon in Auli

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 6 Feb: After a long drought this winter in the hills, Auli finally has witnessed good snowfall over the past few days. The world famous snow sports centre and tourist destination is currently completely covered with over two feet of snow and, therefore, the likelihood of the national level winter championships in Auli has become very strong.

The hill station is already witnessing tourists in good numbers. It may be recalled that, due to land subsidence in Joshimath and then drought in the early part of the winter, postponement of the winter games was looming large. Not anymore though. With the situation in Joshimath returning to normal, the possibility of hosting the winter games is emerging strongly. The ropeway to Auli which had been stopped after the land subsidence in Joshimath may also be restarted soon.

Auli is covered with a white blanket of snow, and already there is an influx of ski lovers here. Auli currently has enough snow to hold the national skiing competitions. This is the reason why the Winter Games Association Uttarakhand has inspected the International Nanda Devi Ski Slope and given its report to the Indian Olympic Association President Shiva Keshavan for organising the National Games. On this basis, a letter has also been sent to the state government for organising the national event.

It is worth noting that, after the snowfall in Auli on 13 December, the Indian Olympic Association had agreed to organise national and international ski competitions here. But January went without any further snow and the possibility to hold the games had receded.

However, after the intermittent snowfall in Auli from 1 to 5 February, new hopes have generated in this respect. The Nanda Devi Ski Slope has more than two feet of snow which is enough for the National Ski Competition. A report has been sought from Ajay Bhatt, the sports manager and ski coach of India, deployed in Auli by the Olympic Association for the sports event, after the snowfall. The technical team has inspected the ski slope and requested to declare the date for the National Games, saying there will be enough snow.

Manager Ajay Bhatt has informed that the Olympic Association has written a letter to the Uttarakhand government to give approval for organizing competitions like alpine, snowboard, etc., in the National Games. He said that, if the Uttarakhand government gives consent to organise the sports event, the dates will soon be announced.

