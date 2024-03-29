National workshop on ‘Women Empowerment through S&T in Uttarakhand’ begins at SRHU

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 29 Mar: A two-day national workshop on the topic of ‘Women Empowerment through Science and Technology in Uttarakhand’ is being organised at Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU), Jollygrant.

The workshop, held with the cooperation of the National Academy of Sciences, India (NASI) Uttarakhand Chapter, saw Pan-India participation from experts. Speakers discussed the critical role of science and technology in empowering women. The workshop officially commenced on Friday at the seminar hall of Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences under SRHU’s Research Cell, with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp before the portrait of founder Dr Swami Rama. During the workshop, the Chief Guest, Padma Bhushan awardee and Chairperson of the National Academy of Sciences, India (NASI), Dr Manju Sharma, emphasised the pivotal role of women in families. She said that women’s empowerment refers to enhancing women’s spiritual, political, social, or economic strength across various fields. Over the years, women have overcome traditional mindsets and achieved excellence in sectors like education, medicine, engineering, information technology, biotechnology, nuclear science, space science, and many distinct areas within science and technology.

Dr Vijay Dhasmana, President of Swami Rama Himalayan University, who chaired the event, mentioned that respecting women is essential for a developed society. If science and technology are utilised correctly, women can become more empowered and self-reliant. Dr Dhasmana highlighted that employment creation in villages experiencing depopulation could be supported through science and technology, as the local economy relies heavily on agriculture, animal husbandry, and tourism. Here, science and technology can play a significant role in empowerment. The newly appointed president of the National Academy of Sciences, Uttarakhand Chapter, and Vice-Chancellor of Swami Rama Himalayan University, Dr Rajendra Dobhal, welcomed all the guests, stating that the objective of women’s empowerment is being fulfilled through the development of science and technology. The special guest, Director General of Academic Development, Dr Vijendra Chauhan, noted that women have always held a special status in families, a status that has evolved over time.

Special guest Dr Paramjit Khurana outlined the programme’s framework. Dr Bindu De, Drector of the Research Cell, thanked all the attendees. The event was attended by the University Registrar, Dr Mukesh Bijalwan, principals and faculty of all the university’s colleges. Dr Nikku Yadav, Dr Geeta Bhandari, Dr Nupur Joshi, Dr Praveen Tiwari, Dr Vivek Kumar, Dr Archana Dhasmana, Abhinav, Akanksha, and Dr Prashant Singh from DAV College, along with students, contributed to the workshop.

Speakers on the first day of the workshop included Dr Paramjit Khurana from Delhi University, Vice Principal of HIMS Dr Renu Dhasmana, Dr Meenu Gupta from the Cancer Research Institute, Dr Durga Toshniwal from IIT Roorkee, Dr Pratibha Jolly, Dr Garima Gupta, Dr Purnima Sharma, Prof Ranjana Pathania and Dr Shofia Khan.