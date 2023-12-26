Natraj Publishers pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Dec: Natraj Publishers today recalled the legacy of their ‘eminent patron, beloved Prime Minister, Bharat Ratna awardee Atal Bihari Vajpayee’, on his 99th Birth Anniversary.

A true democrat and a statesman, he was responsible for bringing about domestic economic growth, infrastructural reforms and initiating foreign investments. He was a writer and a poet who loved books. He launched the book, ‘FM Sam Manekshaw: Soldiering with Dignity’ written by Lt General Depinder Singh, published by Natraj, now a national bestseller. The film ‘Sam Bahadur’, based on the book and starring Vicky Kaushal, continues to win rave reviews.

The Field Marshal and the Prime Minister were extremely fond of each other and it was unfortunate that he was unable to be present on the occasion of the release of the book.

Extremely charismatic, Vajpayee was a politician and a gentleman who had the gift of Saraswati, the tenderness of heart and this was his art of winning the hearts of people. Very affectionate and emphatic, he is being missed by all, stated the Natraj Publishers’ press release, today.