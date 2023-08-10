Nature Park will be constructed in Shuklapur with Forest Dept’s cooperation: Dhami

CM visits HESCO village in Shuklapur

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited HESCO village in Shuklapur here, today, and observed the works being done for the conservation of nature there. On this occasion, the CM said that Dr Anil Prakash Joshi, the founder of HESCO, is doing many works for the conservation and protection of nature in this area. Good work has been done in the direction of water harvesting through water holes. He expressed hope that this area would become a model not only for the state but also for the country and the world in the coming times. Such efforts would have to be made in other areas of the state as well.

Dhami stated that the nature park to be built in Shuklapur would use the things provided by nature. It would be developed as a model. This nature park would be very useful for environment lovers and researchers. He said that the government is focussed on maintaining a balance between the economy and ecology. Along with being aware of nature, one would also have to make other people aware. Along with the protection and enhancement of the environment, one needs to consume the things given by nature in the right way, he added.

Padma Bhushan awardee Dr Anil Prakash Joshi, founder of HESCO, said that in 2010, when the small river connecting this area, which is also a tributary of River Asan, started drying up, an idea struck his mind to make efforts towards rejuvenating the river once again. For this, it was decided as an experiment to use nature based science. The Forest Department and HESCO mobilised mutual participation and did the work of making water holes in the area. Around 300 water holes per hectare started collecting water. When this work was done with the participation of the department and HESCO in the entire 44 acres, the water returned to Asan Ganga in the second year itself. Many wildlife porcupines, wild boars, deer and leopards started coming here. There are more than 100 species of birds now visiting this place.

On the occasion, the Forest Department officials made a presentation informing that the estimated cost of this nature park to be built in Shuklapur area in an area of about 46 hectares is Rs 2.55 crores. In this, fencing and chain-linking, construction of eco friendly gates, eco huts, interlocking tiles and other works would be done in the entire nature park.

On this occasion, Director General, UCOST, Prof Durgesh Pant, Director, Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, Prof Kalachand Sen, DFO, Dehradun, Nitish Mani Tripathi and other people associated with environment were also present.