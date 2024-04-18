Navratri Paradox: Celebrating Goddess Durga amidst Workplace Challenges for Women

By Dr Rashi Mishra

Change remains the only constant, yet little has shifted for women, who continue to shuttle between the sentiments of “Bade Bade Deshon Mein Chhoti Chhoti Baatein Hoti Rehti Hai Senorita” and “Jaa Simran Jaa, Jee le Zindagi“. Women are often confined to societal expectations, forced to navigate their lives solely through the lens of their gender, rather than being recognised as individuals with equal rights. In the workplace, women’s voices often echo against a backdrop where trivial matters are dismissed, and they are still denied the opportunity to hold decision-making roles.

Navratri, the nine-day festival dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga, is a time when devotees across the globe come together to celebrate the divine feminine energy and seek blessings for prosperity and happiness. However, amidst the vibrant festivities and fervent devotion, a disconcerting paradox emerges – while we worship Maa Durga, women face mistreatment. It’s indeed a stark irony that while we admire Goddess Durga and observe fasts in her honour, we simultaneously witness the disrespect and humiliation of women. Women are often subjected to unfair treatment, and when they dare to voice their concerns, they are met with skepticism and demands for ‘evidence’, as if they are on trial. What if she has evidence? In that case, those who demand proof would find themselves in the courtroom, proven guilty. Additionally, women may encounter retaliation or further discrimination for speaking up. This can create a chilling effect, discouraging others from coming forward and perpetuating a cycle of silence and injustice.

Silence should not be misconstrued as acceptance; it can be a reflection of the deep-seated inequalities and injustices they face. Instances of workplace harassment, gender-based discrimination, and aggressions against women persist despite increased awareness and legal protections. Addressing workplace inequality and injustice requires a supportive environment where women feel safe to report wrongdoing and it’s crucial to recognise and respect women’s voices so that she should not have to tolerate disrespect to make their voices heard.

One aspect that warrants attention is the issue of gender parity in leadership positions. Despite possessing the requisite skills and qualifications, women encounter systemic barriers such as bias, discrimination, and limited access to mentorship opportunities, hindering their advancement to leadership positions.

As we celebrate Navratri and honour the divine feminine energy embodied by Maa Durga, let us also reflect on our collective responsibility to create a world where women are truly valued, respected, and empowered in every aspect of their lives.