Navy Band to perform at Raj Bhavan today

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Nov: As part of the Indian Navy’s outreach programme, a Naval Band from Delhi is visiting Dehradun from 7 to 10 November. A special performance by this troupe was organised at Hari Singh Auditorium, FRI, for a select audience, which included officials of FRI, IFoS probationers, ex-servicemen, students of educational institutions, etc.

The Director IGNFA provided the premises for a 90 minutes performance which included martial tunes, Bollywood, pop and local tunes.

Commodore Gautam Negi, Secretary, Navy Foundation, Dehradun Chapter, informed Garhwal Post that they are very excited to be performing tomorrow as well at the Raj Bhavan, Dehradun, on the occasion of State Formation Day.