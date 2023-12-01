Navy Day Celebrations continue at National Hydrographic Office

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 30 Nov: The National Hydrographic Office (NHO), a premier establishment of the Indian Navy was established in 1954 in Dehradun. It is presently headed by Vice Admiral Adhir Arora, Chief Hydrographer to the Government of India. This office is the hub and National Agency for production of Electronic Navigation Charts, Paper Charts and Nautical publications for all seagoing vessels.

The Indian Navy celebrates Navy Day on 4 December every year to commemorate the remarkable victory of India over Pakistan during the 1971 war.

As a part of the Navy Week 2023 celebrations, a visit of school children and exhibition on the Indian Navy and Hydrographic Department was organised at the National Hydrographic Office today. A large number of students from various schools of Dehradun visited National Hydrographic Office. A motivational talk was also delivered to the students on joining the Indian Navy.

The theme for Navy Day 2023 is “Jalameva Yasya, Balameva Tasya”.

As part of Navy Day 2023 celebration, the maiden edition of the Dehradun Navy Half Marathon (DNHM-23) was organised by NHO on 22 October at the Maharana Pratap Sports College, Dehradun. The event saw enthusiastic participation from a large number of runners including armed forces and civilian personnel and children from schools and colleges of Dehradun area.

A Blood Donation Camp was organised at National Hydrographic Office on 28 November by Military Hospital, Dehradun. A large number of service and civilian personnel from NHO voluntarily participated in this noble act and donated blood. A large number of school children also participated in various activities such as Debate competition and exhibition of NHO and Indian Navy.

The celebrations will culminate with an ‘At Home’ function. Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) will be the Chief Guest at the function and one ­­­bilingual chart will be released.