Navy Week Celebrations held at NHO

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 4 Dec: As part of Navy Week celebrations, a Blood Donation Camp was organised at National Hydrographic Office, here, on 1 December. The blood donation camp was organised by NHO and conducted by Doon Hospital and Red Cross Society, Dehradun. A large number of Indian Naval and civilian personnel from NHO voluntarily participated in this noble act and donated blood.

Visits of college and school students, and an exhibition on the Indian Navy and the Hydrographic Department, were organised at National Hydrographic Office on 3 December. A large number of students from various colleges and schools visited NHO. A motivational talk was also delivered to the students on joining the Navy.

President, Naval Welfare & Wellness Association (NWWA), Dehradun, Tanvi Arora interacted with students and felicitated the teachers and faculty accompanying them.

A Veterans’ Interaction was conducted with the Chief Hydrographer including service and civilian staff at the office lawns on 3 December. A large number of veterans visited and interacted with the Chief Hydrographer.

The celebrations culminated with an ‘At Home’ function held in the National Hydrographic Office premises, today. Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) was the Chief Guest. He e-released the ‘Indian Warnings, Information and Navigation Sevices’ (India-WINS) webpage for digital NAVAREA messages to mariners, and released the Maritime Information Chart.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was the distinguished guest on the occasion.