NCC Cadets call on Gov Maurya

Dehradun, 3 Feb: NCC cadets who participated in the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi met the Governor, Baby Rani Maurya, here, on Tuesday.

Encouraging the NCC cadets, Governor Maurya said that the people of Uttarakhand were proud of their achievement. This would motivate youth, specially the girls, to join the NCC. Their services would make a strengthened, prosperous and progressive India. The NCC has contributed to environment conservation, plantation drives, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and disaster management, actively, she recalled.

Additional Director of NCC, Maj General KJ Babu, Brig SS Dhadwal, Additional Secretary to Governor Jitender Kumar Sonkar and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.