NCC cadets should lead nation to new glory: Gurmit Singh

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Feb: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) participated in a programme organised by NCC Directorate Uttarakhand at the Raj Bhavan Auditorium, here, today.

On the occasion, the Governor felicitated the NCC cadets who excelled in the Republic Day Parade this year and received special honours. NCC cadets presented mesmerising performances and cultural dances before the Governor. A pipe band performance was also part of the event today. Congratulating the NCC cadets for their various achievements, the Governor also wished them all the best for the future.

Later, addressing the NCC Cadets, the Governor said that the Corps is the fourth pillar of the Indian Armed Forces. He said that selection of only 116 cadets out of more than 40,000 cadets of the entire state for the Republic Day event was a big achievement in itself. The Governor said that the hard work done by everyone for the Republic Day parade over the last few months needed to be sustained further.

Singh said that the basic mantra of unity and discipline taught in NCC should be adopted till the last breath of life. He added that the cadets are the leaders of the future and the responsibility of making India a developed nation in Amrit Kaal is on the shoulders of the youth. He said that NCC cadets ought to take the country to a new height, make Uttarakhand and India self-reliant and developed.

He said that the cadets ought to bring glory to Uttarakhand by participating in the digital revolution, start-up revolution and innovation revolution while leading young India. The governor also expected the cadets to participate as leaders in the field of space technology, cyber, animation, gaming sector and drone technology.

In the programme, the Governor was apprised of all the activities from the selection of cadets to the Republic Day programme by the officials of the NCC Directorate. He met all the cadets and inquired about their experiences.

First Lady Gurmit Kaur, ADG, Uttarakhand NCC Directorate, Major General PS Dahiya, Contingent Commander RDC 2023 Lt Col Deependre Singh along with NCC officers-employees and cadets were also present on the occasion.