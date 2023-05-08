ND Juyal Memorial Art Competition held in Mussoorie

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 7 May: The Late ND Juyal Memorial Art Competition was organised at Mahatma Yogeshwar Saraswati Shishu Vidya Mandir Inter College, here, which was inaugurated by Chief Guest and School Principal Manoj Rayal.

As many as 140 students from eight schools of Mussoorie participated in the programme. The first position in the senior category was taken by Anjali, second by Payal (Mahatma Yogeshwar Saraswati Shishu Vidya Mandir) and third by Ashika (Nirmala Inter College, Mussoorie). Sudhanshu and Sameer, (Mahatma Yogeshwar Saraswati Shishu Vidya Mandir Inter College, Mussoorie) got the first position in the junior category and Krishna, (St Lawrence High School) was next.

Bhagwati Prasad Kukreti, Surabhi, Tushar Parcha and Manoj Rayal were the judges. Anuj Gupta, Chairman Municipal Council, Mussoorie, Anil Bahuguna, Secretary, Himalayan Trust, and Shailendra Karnwal, President, Gandhi Niwas Society, Mussoorie, were among those present. Pankaj Rayal, Babita Rayal, Rajneesh Uniyal, Manish Verma, Jyoti Rayal, Ramesh Chandra Dimri, Shailendra Joshi, Mukesh Bijlwan, Anita Uniyal, Durga Newyal, etc., were also present. The programme was coordinated by Rakesh Bhatt.