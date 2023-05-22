Need for public movements to reduce road accidents: Dr BKS Sanjay  

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 May: On the occasion of the 7th UN Global Road Safety Week, 15-21 May, Sanjay Orthopeadic, Spine and Maternity Centre and SHEWA Society organised public awareness lectures at St Clare’s Convent School, Mussoorie, Sanatan Dharma Inter College, Race Course, Nirmala Inter College, Jharipani, Uttarakhand Ayurved University, Dehradun, Sanskrit University, Haridwar, through webinar and audio-visual presentations.

Dr BKS Sanjay, his family and team have been spreading awareness about road safety for nearly 25 years. Orthopeadic Surgeon Dr Gaurav Sanjay said that every year about 5 lakh road accidents take place in the country. Around 1.5 lakh people die and almost the same number become disabled despite good treatment. The main causes of road accidents are speeding, overtaking, overloading. The possibility of a road accident increases while using a mobile phone during driving. If an accident happens, the fatality rate is 40%. Accidents happen in as little time as it takes to take the phone out from the pocket, look at the phone number or read the message. Accidents happen in seconds. Dr Gaurav Sanjay also pointed out that, if four-wheeler drivers do not wear seat belts, the severity of accidents increase by 70%. He also described what to do and what not to do in case of a road accident.

Padma Shri awardee Dr BKS Sanjay, who has experience of more than 40 years of dealing with road accident victims, said this has taken the form of an epidemic. The main reasons are speeding, overtaking, lack of sleep and influence of alcohol. The use of mobiles is adding fuel to the fire. He observed that 90% of the accidents are caused due to carelessness of the drivers. This is a behavioural problem that can be changed. The habitual offender needs counseling.

He reminded that the higher the speed, steeper the risk, greater the fatality. After an accident the poor man becomes poorer – economic, personal, family and social problems also arise. Many young people have had their future change due to disability caused by accidents. Road accidents are the main cause of disability in the country.

Dr Sanjay appealed to people to contribute to reducing this menace because road accidents are a hindrance to the growth and development of the country. This would be a contribution to nation building. He also administered an oath to the students, teachers and staff of the school and appealed to the general public to learn and follow the traffic rules in their own and public interest.