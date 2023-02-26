Need to change thinking towards specially abled persons: Gurmit Singh

Dehradun, 25 Feb: Governor Lt-General (Retd) Gurmit Singh today launched a five-day workshop on “Research Methodology in the field of Special Education Department and Disability Rehabilitation” organised by Uttarakhand Open University at National Institute for Empowerment of Visually Handicapped (NIEVH), Dehradun. Higher Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat was also present on this occasion.

Addressing the national workshop organised in collaboration with the Rehabilitation Council of India, the Governor expressed confidence that this workshop will play an important role in the field of rehabilitation and empowerment of specially abled people through innovative research methods. He said that the aim of our research should be to help the disabled people overcome their difficult challenges. He added that it is the responsibility of all concerned that disabled people also become self-reliant and strong like everyone else and their talent too emerges in front of the society. They should get platforms and their art and talent should get respect. The Governor said that there is a need to address the concerns regarding the safety and protection of the disabled. There is a need to consider how at the level of everyone concerned, one can bring ease and simplicity in the lives of the disabled.

Lt-General Singh said that there is a pressing need to change the general thinking, thoughts and perception towards the disabled. Disabled people have the ability to change the society on the strength of their talent and skills. He said that efforts should be made to find solutions for the rehabilitation of the disabled and their welfare. He expressed hope that this workshop will establish an ideal for the whole world in making India a developed and inclusive country by connecting them with the mainstream of society through innovative research. Empowerment and rehabilitation of the specially abled is the need of the times.

Appreciating the efforts of the Open University, the Governor extended best wishes for the workshop. On this occasion, the Governor also felicitated Kavya Bohra, a completely visually impaired person, for teaching Braille to 50 students and getting the highest marks in MEd (Special Education) in the departmental workshop organised by the Bed (Special Education) Department of Uttarakhand Open University.

Higher Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, sharing his views, claimed that the government has made several qualitative reforms in higher education keeping in view the interests of the students. He informed about the new efforts being made in the field of higher education. On this occasion Vice Chancellor Open University Prof OPS Negi gave detailed information regarding the workshop. In the workshop, Manish Verma, director of the NIEVH and participants from different provinces were present.