Neha Joshi made election in-charge of BYJM elections in Rajasthan

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 5 Dec: BYJM Vice President Neha Joshi has been made election in-charge of Bharatiya Yuva Janata Morcha (BYJM) Elections in Rajasthan due to be held shortly. This charge has been given to Joshi by BYJM President and Bangalore MP Tejaswi Surya. Neha Joshi has handled several important responsibilities in the past too. These include being Media Co In-charge of Uttarakhand BYJM, and advisor with Union Petroleum Ministry and has played a role in implementation of Ujjwala Scheme too.