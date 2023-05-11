Neha Joshi shows ‘The Kerala Story’ to 200 girls

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 9 May: More than 200 girls and women watched the Hindi film, ‘The Kerala Story’, courtesy BJYM leader Neha Joshi, here, today. The film allegedly exposes the truth of brutal atrocities on women of Kerala.

On this occasion, Joshi said, “I have taken a pledge that this film will be shown to at least 2100 girls at different places across Uttarakhand. This film shows the truth and it is necessary to show this to the girls so that they can save their today and their future, and not get misled by anyone.”