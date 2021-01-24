Nepali film to be shot in Uttarakhand

By ANJALI NAURIYAL

DEHRADUN, 24 Jan: Nepal based Writer-Director, Akash Pandey is all set to shoot his next film in Uttarakhand. Produced by Rameshwar Yadav, the film titled ‘K Yo Maya Ho’ (Kya Yahi Pyaar Hai), is an endearing love story. One of the super stars of Nepal, Paul Shah has been signed to play the main lead, while the name of the heroine is being kept under wraps. Pandey informs that Uttarakhand being a mountainous state has similarities to the landscape in Nepal and so is best suited for his film. Due to Covid issues shooting in Nepal is not possible currently.

‘K Yo Maya Ho’ is Pandey’s fourth film. His earlier films were the Rajesh Khanna starrer ‘Do Diloon Ke Khel Mein’ and two Nepali films, ‘Parichay’ and ‘Bhairav’.

Photo caption:

Rameshwar Yadav (left) with Writer-Director Akash Pandey in Doon. Pic: Vikram.