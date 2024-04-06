Never Growing Up!

By Pooja Marwah

When you talk to someone in the United States about temperature, there is a typical answer you get. It’s 9 degrees but feels like -20!

Do you ever feel like a number is defining your life? Like I am 45 but feel 18. Ok, considering the fact I have a 20 year old, eighteen may be a tad inappropriate, but now – It ceases to matter! I feel what I want to feel. I dress how I want to dress. I eat what I want to eat. And, of course, I do get those subtle looks of disapproval but, honestly, life is a gift to you! How you use it should be entirely your prerogative!

Why should you let age dictate your choices, or shy away from breaking free from societal norms to live life on your terms? Many of us have heard the phrases: “At your age!” or “Aren’t you too old?” These remarks often come with a sense of disapproval or insecurity, subtly implying that there’s a certain way to behave or dress based on your age. But why should age limit our possibilities? Why should we let others dictate how we live our lives?

It often seems like we’re conditioned to believe that aging is a negative process, something to be endured rather than embraced. Some of this perception comes from external influences, but a significant portion comes from within ourselves. We start believing that we’re less capable as we grow older, both professionally and personally.

But what if we challenged this notion? What if we embraced each passing year as a collection of new experiences and opportunities? Age should never be a barrier to trying something new, as proven by Richard Branson, who reached for the stars at 70, or Harbhajan Kaur, a 90-year-old woman from Punjab, who pursued economic independence by making sweets. Even Kitty from Washington, at 103 years old, who skydived for the sheer thrill of it.

As technology advances at an unprecedented rate, our mindsets should evolve as well. Each person’s journey is unique, and it’s these experiences that shape us. Regardless of how tough life may seem, the key is to keep moving forward, knowing that there’s always light at the end of the tunnel and also within it!

Ageism is a concept that needs to be addressed. It’s not just about retired individuals; it’s about a generation rich in experience, yet still eager to create lasting memories. Life shouldn’t be about existing; it should be about embracing uncertainty and seeking out new adventures.

Growing old is inevitable, but growing up is a choice. We must fight to keep our spirits alive, as life has a way of surprising us when we least expect it. There’s no reason why being labelled as a senior should stop you from enjoying life’s simple pleasures or pursuing your dreams. Whether you want to learn a new instrument, go back to school, or fall in love all over again, the choice is yours to make.

Remember, life is a series of moments, and it’s up to us to make each moment count. So, whether you want to be the person enjoying a quiet moment by the sea or the one embracing life’s challenges with open arms, the power to decide is in your hands.

P.S. Do share your thoughts with me at poojapoddarmarwah@gmail.com

(Pooja Poddar Marwah is an award winning author and Blogger. She writes an contemporary living and offers incisive reflections on the world around us. Her blog, Random Conversations is a go to guide to deal with the myraid stuggles we face each day.)