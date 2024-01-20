New barrack inaugurated at U’khand Sadan, New Delhi

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 18 Jan: On the direction of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state Director General of Police (DGP) Abhinav Kumar on Thursday inaugurated a police barrack in New Delhi.

Situated on the ground floor of the Uttarakhand Sadan near Chankyapuri, all modern facilities are available for police personnel deployed in New Delhi. The barrack is set up for the convenience of police personnel after their duty. There are four rooms in this barrack, a police statement said.

DGP Kumar assured the policemen all possible help.