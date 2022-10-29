New Building of Respiratory Intensive Care Unit inaugurated at Himalayan Hospital

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 28 Oct: The new building of the Respiratory Intensive Care Unit (RICU) of Himalayan Hospital, Jolly Grant was duly inaugurated on 26th October. Vice chancellor Dr. Vijay Dhasmana dedicated it to public service after its formal inauguration. While inaugurating the building, Dr Dhasmana underlined that, “Keeping in mind the comfort and convenience of the patients, Himalayan Hospital is continuously expanding its healthcare facilities. In recent years the number of respiration and chest related problems in patients has grown. The new building of the RICU has been constructed keeping in mind the long waiting list and the patients who arrive from long distances for treatment.