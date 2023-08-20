New colleges will soon be provided land: Dr Dhan Singh Rawat

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 18 Aug: Land will soon be made available to the newly created colleges under the Higher Education Department. Instructions have been given to the officers of the School Education Department and Higher Education Department to sit together and remove the problems regarding land transfer.

Apart from this, the officers of the districts concerned have also been asked to take action for the transfer of land on priority.

Higher Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat today took part in a joint review of the School Education and Higher Education Departments, at which detailed discussions were held on important issues related to both departments.

Dr Rawat said that the state government is determined to improve the quality of higher education in the state. Last year, the government increased the scope of higher education, approving new government colleges in each development block and establishing 10 new colleges, and land has been made available for most of the colleges. Some colleges such as in Suddhowala (Dehradun), Ramgarh (Nainital), Mori (Uttarkashi) and Khadi (Tehri Garhwal) could not get suitable land due to which the buildings could not be constructed. The state government has decided to allot the land available to the department for the establishment of the above colleges. The high officials of both departments were instructed to issue NOCs along with a quick settlement of the problems regarding land transfer. The District Magistrates of the districts have also been instructed to take quick action in the transfer.

Dr Rawat added that all these colleges have been asked to prepare DPRs for building construction and make it available to the government after the transfer of land. He said that the state government aims to provide quality higher education to the students at the local level, for which it is making continuous efforts.

Director, Higher Education, Prof Chandra Dutt Suntha, Director, Secondary Education, Seema Jaunsari, Advisor, RUSA, Prof MSM Rawat, Additional Director, Higher Education, Prof AS Uniyal, Deputy Secretary, Higher Education, Byomkesh Dubey, Assistant Director Dr Govind Pathak, Under Secretary JP Berry, Section Officer Pushkar Singh Negi, Mayank Bisht and other departmental officers were present at the meeting.