“New Construction Technologies will reduce Disasters”

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 17 May: At an International Conference organised in Graphic Era Deemed University, today, experts said that new technologies for construction of buildings would be helpful in reducing disasters in Himalayan regions.

The conference was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Dr Narpinder Singh, Chief Managing Director of Bharat Earth Movers Ltd, Shantanu Roy, and Managing Director of Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam, Sandeep Singhal by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

The Conference was organised on the topic – Civil, Environment and Construction Technology: Ecological, Resilient and Sustainable Development Goals Integration.

Vice Chancellor Dr Narpinder Singh said that development does not mean destroying the environment. It should be carried out in a sustainable manner. Chief Managing Director of Bharat Earth Movers said that innovation, improvisation and change are the mantras of success. Agility plays an important role in combating changes that come with time. The Managing Director of Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam shared his views on the fact that it is important for humans to create a balanced relationship with the environment.

Former Director of National Geophysical Research Institute, Hyderabad, Padma Shri awardee Dr VP Dimri, Dr Yukio Tamura from Chongqing University, Japan, Prof Taiichi Hayashi from Kyoto University, Japan, Prof SivaKumar Babu from Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, Dr Naveen Kwatra from Thapar University, Patiala, and other experts shared information on various topics. They were present in the conference via online mode.

On this occasion, a MOU was signed between Civil Engineering Department of Graphic Era and Bharat Earth Movers. Vice Chancellor Dr Narpinder Singh and Head, Corporate Communication of Bharat Earth Movers, Tapas Talukdar signed the MoU.

A souvenir was also released at the conference. More than 15 research papers were presented on the first day, today.

The International Conference is being organised by Department of Civil Engineering. Dean, Planning and Development, Dr Ajay Gairola, HOD Dr KK Gupta, social activist Dr Sanjana Jon, organising secretary Dr Deepshikha Shukla, Convener Dr Sanjeev Kumar and Dr Amit Srivastava, researchers, faculty members and students were present at the conference.