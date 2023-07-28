New Education Policy helps overall development of children: Sukriti Raiwani

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 Jul: The Central Schools Organisation (Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan) held a press conference in collaboration with the Central Board of Secondary Education and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya here, today, on the occasion of completion of 3 years of the new National Education Policy 2020. The innovations and inclusion in the field of education from the point of view of the new education policy were commented on.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Dr Sukriti Raiwani informed the media about the steps and innovations taken by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan under the National Education Policy, as well as the central education programmes that promote the all-round development and creative thinking of the students according to the needs of the 21st century. She also shared information about various schemes of the school organisation, as well as creative projects of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, such as Magic Box, children’s garden operation, basic numerical and linguistic development, education with parents and many other creative programmes. Dr Sukriti also shared information about various activities done by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan through the digital medium.

On this occasion, Ranveer Singh, jurisdictional officer of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Dehradun Division, shared the outline about the new legislation and programmes of vocational education training and student evaluation under CBSE.

Assistant Commissioner Surjit Singh; Sanjay Suyal, Under Secretary, CBSE; Anil Dutt Sharma, Media and Communication Officer, Press Information Bureau, Dehradun; Block Education Officer Prem Lal Bharti; Principal of Delhi Public School, Dehradun, VK Singh; Principal, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Dehradun, AnjulaTamta; Principal, KV number two, Vijay Naithani also expressed their views on various projects and new dimensions of the new education policy.