New Education Policy is skill development oriented: Dhami

By Our Staff Reporter

Khatima, 4 Mar: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the annual function of Shiksha Bharti Adarsh School in Khatima today. Speaking on the occasion, he expressed hope that this educational institute will achieve new dimensions of success everyday. He said that by reaching amongst the students here, he has relived the memories of his student life. He stressed that the era when he was a child was different from the present era.

He said that in Indian culture, the meaning of education is not just limited to acquiring bookish knowledge, it is a journey in which one can discover oneself and one’s existence. Education is the most important element in one’s all round development as an individual and for contributing towards building a better society. He said that the kind of education and values a person receives in childhood, forms his permanent character. For a brighter future tomorrow, it was important to work hard today. He said that in Indian culture, the meaning ofis not just limited to acquiring bookish knowledge, it is a journey in which one can discover oneself and one’s existence.is the most important element in one’s all roundas an individual and for contributing towards building a better society. He said that the kind ofand values a person receives in childhood, forms his permanent character. For a brighter future tomorrow, it was important to work hard today.

He said that it is a matter of immense pleasure that the future is being shaped in this school today which will become the basis of tomorrow’s excellent Uttarakhand and New India. New India is being built today under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under whose leadership, unprecedented development works are being done in the country. In the year 2020, the new education policy prepared under the guidance of the Prime Minister is now being implemented in the country. Uttarakhand was one of first states to have implemented the new education policy . He also felt that wtih the new education policy , school education and higher education will get new dimensions, and the new policy will also provide opportunities to all classes of people to get education on the basis of equality.

He said that “ skill development ” at the school level will enable the youth to work efficiently. Employment- oriented education will be provided through the new education policy , as well as there will be no need to prepare separately for competitive examinations, as well as it will encourage research and research. The Education policy will prove effective in making the country a developed nation. Uttarakhand is the first state in the country which has implemented the new education policy in school education .

School Manager Bhaskar Joshi, Ramesh Chandra Joshi, Ganesh Chandra Joshi, District Magistrate Yugal Kishore Pant, SSP Manjunath TC, CDO Vishal Mishra etc were present on this occasion.