New Education Policy will revive India’s ancient spirit: Shah

Haridwar, 30 Mar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah was the Chief Guest at the 113th Convocation of Gurukul Kangri Deemed to be University, here, today. On this occasion, 99 students were awarded graduation degrees, 100 students received post graduation degrees, 56 students received PhDs and 83 students were awarded gold medals.

Minister Shah, while extending Navratri greetings to everyone, said that the students were going to start a new life after getting degrees from the university. Recalling that the foundation of Gurukul Kangri was laid by Swami Shraddhanand based on the principles of Maharishi Dayanand, he said that education continued to be imparted in the same spirit. Today, like a great banyan tree, this university is carrying forward Maharishi Dayanand’s message and the ancient spiritual tradition. Inspired by the education system here, many great personalities like Mahatma Gandhi, Rajendra Prasad, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Morarji Desai, etc., worked to strengthen the education system of the nation. The passing out batch today is that of the Amrit Mahotsav Year of Independence and the 200th birth anniversary of Swami Dayanand Saraswati.

The Union Home Minister added that, today, 1800 students would enter a new life and begin contributing to the nation. The university makes education perfect by adding Vedic values, ancient Indian culture, knowledge of the Vedas and Upanishads, science of the universe and modern subjects to give new energy to the traditional system. More than 800 research papers have been registered in the university with academic quality, this is a commendable step. He told all the students to keep the message of Maharishi Dayanand close to their heart.

The Union Home Minister reminded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had introduced a new education policy in the country, which included Swami Dayanand’s vision of education, Swami Shraddhanand’s message of coordination of education of Vedas and science, and Mahatma Gandhi’s message of education in the mother tongue. This education policy reflects Lala Lajpat Rai’s message of education for all. Primary education would be in the mother tongue. The formula of three languages ​​has also been given and, in the coming days, a way has been paved for the welfare of the entire country and the world by the students studying in the mother tongue. The new education policy remains streamless and classless. Multiple entry, multiple exit are its special part. You will get a certificate in one year of study, diploma in two years of study, degree in three years of study and research if you study for four years. At every level, the student can make entry as well as exit.

Shah said that many opportunities have been created for the youth of the country through Startup India. In 2016, there were 724 startups in the country. In 2022, this number has increased to more than 70,000. More than 10,000 startups were formed during the Corona period. As many as 44% of startups are run by women.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while welcoming Home Minister Shah on behalf of the people of Devbhoomi, said it is a matter of great pride for all that such a leader of the country is present among us, due to whose untiring efforts the whole of India feels internally safe on the one hand, and on the other hand feels more organised and full of self-confidence than ever before.

While congratulating the Gurukul Kangri University for the convocation ceremony, the Chief Minister said that he felt proud to be present in an institution making the unending Ganga of knowledge flow in Uttarakhand.

